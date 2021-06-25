European Healthcare CDMO Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

The European healthcare CDMO market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing demand for innovations in drug development for better productivity in pharmaceutical production and reliable research is leading to outsourcing within the region.

Further, the increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector by European countries has also been observed. This is the major factor driving the growth of the European pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry that propels the CDMO market. Additionally, contract manufacturing and research activities are pacing up to cater to the ever-increasing demands by the healthcare industry to provide advanced treatment options in Europe.

Moreover, the presence of global leader biotech companies including GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and other major biopharmaceutical companies in Europe makes it one of the leading markets in the global life science industry. The rise in R&D investment by these market players would significantly contribute to the growth of the European pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market. AstraZeneca PLC has spent a large amount of fund of around $5.6 billion for R&D during 2016-2017.

Europe has made significant R&D in pharmaceuticals mainly due to the increasing drug discovery and research, and growing demand for innovative drugs. Additionally, the increasing investment of the government in the life sciences and biopharmaceuticals is further augmenting the growth of the market in the region.

European healthcare CDMO Market – Segmentation

By Services

Contract Development

Clinical

Preclinical

Laboratory Services

Contract Manufacturing

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finish Dosage Formulations

Medical Devices

European Healthcare CDMO Market – Segmentation by Region

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Almac Group Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Probiogen AG

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

