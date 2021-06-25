Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth, and Forecast – 2027

The Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 7.48 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Automotive pressure sensors have been showing steady growth over a period of time. The boom in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact on the automotive pressure sensor market. Rising demand for safety features in automobiles, stringent government norms, and the rapid increase in safety awareness among individuals are some of the factors driving the automotive pressure sensor market primarily. The rapid integration of advanced driver assistance systems into vehicles has provided positive prospects for the automotive pressure sensor market. With the New Car Assessments Program, which assigns safety ratings based on vehicle safety performance, automakers are increasingly integrating automotive pressure sensors into their vehicles. Automakers, previously available only in premium vehicles, have incorporated these features into entry-level vehicles and expanded their customer base, driving demand in the automotive pressure sensor market.

Market Segments

By Application Type

ABS

Airbags

Direct TPMS

Engine Control System

HVAC

Power Steering

Transmission

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Transduction Type

Piezoresistive

Capacitive

Optical

Resonant

Others

Key Players

The key players of the global automotive pressure sensor market are Infineon (Germany), Sensata (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Delphi (UK), Texas Instruments (US), NXP (Netherlands), Analog Device (US), Melexis (Belgium), General Electric (US), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland). In 2016, these companies accounted for a share of XX% of the global market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Pressure Sensor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Pressure Sensor Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Pressure Sensor Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Pressure Sensor Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Pressure Sensor market.

The market share of the global Automotive Pressure Sensor market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Pressure Sensor market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Pressure Sensor market.

