North America Genomics Market to Hit US$ 20,348.43 Million by 2027 to Grow Steady at 13.3% CAGR | Covers Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The North America Genomics market is expected to reach US$ 20,348.43 million in 2027 from US$ 7,669.34 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Genomics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Genomics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2019–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual locations for the regional environment.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

General Electric Company

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

BGI

NORTH AMERICA GENOMICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Genomics Market, by Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

North America Genomics Market, by Product and Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

North America Genomics Market, by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Genomics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Genomics market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Genomics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Genomics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2019–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Genomics market.

