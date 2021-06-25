Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Cellnovo Group SA, CeQur SA, Debiotech, Insulet Corporation, Spring Health Solution Ltd., Valeritas

An exclusive Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Tubeless insulin pumps are small, computerized devices that mimic the way the human pancreas works by delivering small doses of short-acting insulin continuously. Moreover, tubeless insulin pumps are tiny, unobtrusive, and lightweight and are also referred to as insulin patch pumps. The products are discrete, cost-effective, easily adhere to the human body, and easy to use. Patients having type 1 diabetes prefer tubeless insulin pumps. It can be worn and effectively handled under clothing.

Top Key Players:

Abbott Diabetes Care

Cellnovo Group SA

CeQur SA

Debiotech

Insulet Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtrum Technologies Inc

Roche Holding AG

Spring Health Solution Ltd.

Valeritas

The tubeless insulin pumps market is segmented on the basis of component and distribution channel. Based on component the market is segmented as pod/patch and remote. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized as hospitals, pharmacies and e-commerce.

The tubeless insulin pump market is owing to drive due to the advancement of new technology. Moreover, increasing government initiatives and rising awareness about diabetes will positively influence market growth over the upcoming years. However, limited reimbursement for tubeless insulin pump and significantly increasing cost of insulin delivery systems may hamper the market growth in forthcoming years..

