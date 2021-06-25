Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report investigated in the latest research

The Asia Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,679.956 Mn in 2027 from US$ 630.914 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2019–2027.

The key factors responsible for the growth of the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic testing market in Asia Pacific are rising burden of genetic diseases among infants, increasing fertility rates and developing healthcare scenario with rising awareness among populace regarding the benefits of prenatal testing. On the other hand, use of digital microfluidics in newborn testing is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual locations for the regional environment.

Major Key players covered in this report:

LifeCell

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Medgenome

Eurofins Scientific

Metropolis India

SRL Diagnostics

Sandor Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

Genes2Me LLP

Illumina, Inc.

ASIA PACIFIC PRENATAL & NEWBORN GENETIC TESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market, by Test Type

Prenatal Genetic Testing

Newborn Genetic Testing

Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market, by Product

Screening

Diagnostic

Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market, by Technology

Spectrophotometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization

Array Competitive Genomic Hybridization

Others

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2019–2027.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market.

