North American Healthcare CDMO Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

The North American healthcare CDMO market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to significant growth in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing in the US and Canada. Outsourcing the manufacturing services in the pharmaceutical industry enables the companies to divert the workforce to other processing tasks, which as a result makes monetary savings and reduces the time for R&D activities. The drug development companies can save up to 30-35% of the drug development cost via contract manufacturing procedure. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, contract manufacturing is considered crucial support for pharmaceutical companies.

To Request a Sample of our Report on North American Healthcare CDMO Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-healthcare-cdmo-market

In the region, several pharmaceutical companies are focused on finding ways to minimize the cost of drugs, which in turn forced them to outsource drug manufacturing services. In January 2019, Cambrex Corp. acquired Avista Pharma Solutions to strengthen the position of Cambrex as a prominent fully integrated small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). Avista Pharma Solutions was a contract development, manufacturing, and testing organization. Avista’s four sites in Durham, NC, Longmont, CO, Agawam, MA, and Edinburgh, Scotland, UK will be integrated into the global network of Cambrex. This will expand the company’s geographical presence and strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

*(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of North American Healthcare CDMO Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-healthcare-cdmo-market

North American healthcare CDMO Market – Segmentation

By Services

Contract Development

Clinical

Preclinical

Laboratory Services

Contract Manufacturing

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finish Dosage Formulations

Medical Devices

North American Healthcare CDMO Market – Segmentation by Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Covance Inc.

Cambrex Corp.

Hisun Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jabil Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Stason Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-healthcare-cdmo-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404