BFSI Security Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

The BFSI Security Market was valued at USD 35.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 66.02 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

The BFSI security market is growing. As a result, the global economy is booming rapidly and the flow of money in the financial system is also increasing. New technologies are emerging to make systems simpler and easier, but hackers are also using cybersecurity (BFSI Security Business). The BFSI security market segment deals with a lot of money and financial instruments, so hackers are desperately trying to extract sensitive information and apply it to their own uses.

Market Segments

By Type

Information Security

Physical Security

By Information Security

System & Components

Service

By Subvertical

Banking

Insurance

Other Financial Institutions

Key Players

Key players operational in the BFSI security market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. (U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (Intel Security Group) (U.S.), Sophos Group Plc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.) and Trend Micro Incorporated (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global BFSI Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by BFSI Security Market Report

1. What was the BFSI Security Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the BFSI Security Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the BFSI Security Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global BFSI Security market.

The market share of the global BFSI Security market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global BFSI Security market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global BFSI Security market.

