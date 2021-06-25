Aircraft Antenna Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

The Global Aircraft Antenna Market size is projected to grow from USD 203 million in 2020 to USD 403 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2027.

An antenna is the basic component of an electrical system, the connecting link between the transmitter and the free space or the free space and the receiver. Antennas play an important role in finding the characteristics of the system in which the antenna is used and are used in different forms in different systems. Several antennas are placed in different parts of the aircraft for different purposes. Since these antennas operate at different frequencies, it is important to place them properly to avoid interference in the radiation pattern of all these antennas.

Market Segments

By Antenna Type

Aperture Antennas

Micro Strip Antennas

Array Antennas

Wire Antennas

By Installation

Nose Mounted

Tail Mounted

Fuselage Mounted Antenna

By Application

RADAR

Instrument Landing System (ILS)

Terminal Wireless Local Area Network (TWLAN)

Air Traffic Control (ATC)/ Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)

Radio Altimeter (RA)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Very High Frequency (VHF) Radio

Terminal Cellular System (TCS)

Key Players

The prominent players in the aircraft antenna market are Cobham PLC, CMC Electronics Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and HR Smith Group.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Antenna industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Antenna Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Antenna Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Aircraft Antenna Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Antenna Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Aircraft Antenna market.

The market share of the global Aircraft Antenna market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Aircraft Antenna market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Aircraft Antenna market.

