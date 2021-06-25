Digital Farming Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2028 | Trimble Inc, Salt Mobile SA, Accenture, Deere and Company, IBM

Digitization of farming is expected to help feed the growing population. Global population is expected to increase by about 40% and reach 9.6 billion by 2050. Therefore, the overall food production needs to double to meet the rising demand for food. The current production rate, process, and distribution method would not be sufficient to feed the growing population; thus, adoption of new and advanced technology, at various levels of farming, is expected to become vital to meet the growing demand.

Request for Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013874024/sample

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Vodafone Group PLC

Trimble Inc

Salt Mobile SA,

Accenture

Deere and Company

IBM

Epicor Software Corporation

Hexagon

Monsanto Company

Aglytix Inc.

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Digital Farming Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Digital Farming Market have also been detailed in this report.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013874024/discount

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Digital Farming Market position. The Digital Farming Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Digital Farming Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Digital Farming Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2025)

Chapter 4. Digital Farming Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Digital Farming Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Digital Farming Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Digital Farming Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2025)

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013874024/buying

*If you need specific information, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]