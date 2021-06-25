Ultimate Booming Demand in Aloe Vera Gel

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Aloe Vera Gel market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.



Leading Key players in Aloe Vera Gel Industry:



1. Aloe Farms, Inc.

2. Aloe Laboratories

3. Aloe Vera Australia

4. Aloecorp, Inc

5. Herbalife International of America, Inc.

6. Lily of the Desert

7. NOW Health Group, Inc.

8. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

9. Real Aloe Solutions, Inc.

10. Terry Laboratories

Aloe vera gel primarily consists of water and polysaccharides with small amounts of amino acids, lipids and sterols. The gel is extracted from the plant aloe vera which is cultivated mainly for its medicinal and skin care properties. It is a thick and short-stemmed plant which stores water in its pointed fleshy-green leaves. Recently, aloe vera has found a vast market in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food industries. The plant is reported to have strong laxative effects making it useful in treating constipation. It is also known to contain powerful anti-oxidants that are beneficial in inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria and prevent infection in humans. Aloe vera gel is useful in the treatment of sores and burns and thus used in many consumer products including skin lotions and ointments.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aloe Vera Gel market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with food and beverage sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times.

Points covered in the Aloe Vera Gel market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Aloe Vera Gel market.

