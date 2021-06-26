Clinical Laboratory Services Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Clinical lab services are tests on specimens from the body (such as blood or urine) that are used to diagnose and treat patients.

Clinical lab services are furnished by labs located in hospitals and physician offices, as well as by independent labs. Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern,

advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Clinical Laboratory Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Clinical Laboratory Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Clinical Laboratory Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Abbott Laboratories

Genoptix Medical Laboratory

Clarient, Inc.

Bioscientia Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Genzyme

Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

ARUP Laboratories

Labco S.A

Qiagen

Siemens

Healthscope Ltd.

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Clinical Laboratory Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Medical Microbiology & Cytology

Clinical Chemistry

Human Genetics

Tumor Genetics

Other Esoteric Tests

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Clinical Laboratory Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Toxicology Testing Services

Drug Discovery and Development Related Services

Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services

Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Clinical Laboratory Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Clinical Laboratory Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Clinical Laboratory Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Clinical Laboratory Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Clinical Laboratory Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Clinical Laboratory Services

3.3 Clinical Laboratory Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Clinical Laboratory Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Clinical Laboratory Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Clinical Laboratory Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Clinical Laboratory Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Value and Growth Rate of Medical Microbiology & Cytology

4.3.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Value and Growth Rate of Clinical Chemistry

4.3.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Value and Growth Rate of Human Genetics

4.3.4 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Value and Growth Rate of Tumor Genetics

4.3.5 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Value and Growth Rate of Other Esoteric Tests

4.4 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Clinical Laboratory Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Toxicology Testing Services (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Drug Discovery and Development Related Services (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Other Applications (2015-2020)

6 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Clinical Laboratory Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

