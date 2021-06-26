Unified Communication as a Service Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Unified communication as a service is a delivery model in which collaboration and communication services and applications are outsourced to third party service provider. These services are delivered over the IP network. Unified communication as a service (UcaaS) technologies include presence technology, enterprise messaging, online meetings and video conferencing.

The Unified Communication as a Service market revenue

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Unified Communication as a Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Unified Communication as a Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Unified Communication as a Service market covered in Chapter 12:

Vonage

West Corporation

Fuze

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

AT&T, Inc.

8×8, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

RingCentral, Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Unified Communication as a Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Telephony

Unified Messaging

Conferencing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Unified Communication as a Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Consumer Goods & Retail

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Unified Communication as a Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Unified Communication as a Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Unified Communication as a Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Unified Communication as a Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Unified Communication as a Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Unified Communication as a Service

3.3 Unified Communication as a Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Unified Communication as a Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Unified Communication as a Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Unified Communication as a Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Unified Communication as a Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Unified Communication as a Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service Value and Growth Rate of Telephony

4.3.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service Value and Growth Rate of Unified Messaging

4.3.3 Global Unified Communication as a Service Value and Growth Rate of Conferencing

4.4 Global Unified Communication as a Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Unified Communication as a Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Unified Communication as a Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom & IT (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Unified Communication as a Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Goods & Retail (2015-2020)

6 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Unified Communication as a Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Unified Communication as a Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Unified Communication as a Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

