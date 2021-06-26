Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Menopausal Hot Flashes Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the menopausal hot flashes market include TherapeuticsMD, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The significant factor driving the growth of this market is the rising need of treatment for menopause symptoms as women go through mental and physical changes during this. In addition, a significant spike in insomnia, irritability, mood swings, fatigue, anxiety, migraine, formication, and hot flashes also propels the demand for menopause symptom medication. Apart from medication, the prominent players are counseling women to adopt edge-cutting technological devices such as smartwatch-like devices which have a personal thermostat. However, a significant cognitive behavior therapies to address the menopausal hot flash issues also drives the growth of the market. The growing demand for non-pharmacological treatment is expected to propel the growth of such therapies in the global menopausal hot flashes market. However, the increasing awareness among women regarding menopausal hot flashes will further drive the global menopausal hot flashes market’s growth during the forecast period. The availability of many treatment options other than oral medications has also boosted the growth of the global menopausal hot flashes market.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Hormonal Treatment

Estrogen

Progesterone

Combination

Non-Hormonal Treatment

Anti-Depressants

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the menopausal hot flashes market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

