B2B Publishing Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the B2B Publishing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The B2B Publishing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global B2B Publishing market covered in Chapter 12:

Google Play

Aquafadas

Amazon

Adobe

Marcoa

Pagesuite

Apple

Yudu

Maned

Gallery Systems

Magplus

Xerox

Quark

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the B2B Publishing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Web

Mobile Phone

Tablets

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the B2B Publishing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large enterprise

SME

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 B2B Publishing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of B2B Publishing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the B2B Publishing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global B2B Publishing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global B2B Publishing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global B2B Publishing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global B2B Publishing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on B2B Publishing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of B2B Publishing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of B2B Publishing

3.3 B2B Publishing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of B2B Publishing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of B2B Publishing

3.4 Market Distributors of B2B Publishing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of B2B Publishing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global B2B Publishing Market, by Type

4.1 Global B2B Publishing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global B2B Publishing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global B2B Publishing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global B2B Publishing Value and Growth Rate of Web

4.3.2 Global B2B Publishing Value and Growth Rate of Mobile Phone

4.3.3 Global B2B Publishing Value and Growth Rate of Tablets

4.4 Global B2B Publishing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 B2B Publishing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global B2B Publishing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global B2B Publishing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global B2B Publishing Consumption and Growth Rate of Large enterprise (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global B2B Publishing Consumption and Growth Rate of SME (2015-2020)

6 Global B2B Publishing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global B2B Publishing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global B2B Publishing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global B2B Publishing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America B2B Publishing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe B2B Publishing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific B2B Publishing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa B2B Publishing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America B2B Publishing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America B2B Publishing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America B2B Publishing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America B2B Publishing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America B2B Publishing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States B2B Publishing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada B2B Publishing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico B2B Publishing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

