Global Active Metal Brazed (AMB) Substrates Market 2020 – Top Key Players Analysis Report Till 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the active metal brazed (amb) substrates market include Ferrotec, Heraeus, Kyocera, KCC, NGK Electronics Devices, DOWA METALTECH CO., LTD., Rogers Corporation. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising high power applications, growing customer expectations, flourishing reliability specification, advantages over DBC substrate, lucrative thermal performance drive the demand for active metal brazed (AMB) substrates. Thermal and mechanical fatigue defects in electronic components are prime issues. To maximize reliability, engineers consider active metal brazed (AMB) substrates as an optimal combination of material performance and properties. Active metal brazed (AMB) substrates have become a substrate of choice in automotive applications, windmill turbines, traction applications, and high voltage DC transmissions wherein high reliability, heat dissipation, and partial discharge are needed. The high heat conductivity of Si3N4, high heat capacity, and heat spreading provided by the thick copper layer made by AMB are irreplaceable in high power electronics.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of active metal brazed (amb) substrates . The growth and trends of active metal brazed (amb) substrates industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Alumina (Al2O3)

Aluminium Nitride (AlN)

Silicon Nitride (Si3N4)

Others

By Application

Power Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances

Aerospace

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the active metal brazed (amb) substrates market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

