Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Market 2021 Industry Size, Market Shares, Forecasts, Demands, Growth Estimates & Opportunities : Pepsi, Heineken Nv, Carlsberg Group, Kraft, Sab Miller, Coca-Cola

The global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the USA and the world. In just a short period of time, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive market research report on the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market.

Post-COVID Market Situation

Just like all the markets in the world, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the latest market research report on the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market.

Major Market Companies & their Business Strategies

The following players hold a major share of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the research report will give you with the most accurate information.

Key Market Companies covered in this Research Report:

Pepsi, Heineken Nv, Carlsberg Group, Kraft, Sab Miller, Coca-Cola

Market Segmentation

There are multiple segments in the global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)’s various market segments.

This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Snacks, Drinks

Market Segmentation by Key Applications:

Household Use, Commercial Use (Restaurant

Market Regions

The global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market takes a lot of its cues from the USA market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the USA market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market. Since lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market and its facts and figures.

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Venezuela

• Ecuador

• Puerto Rico

• Peru

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• South Asia

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Myanmar

• Singapore

• East Asia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Algeria

• Morocoo

• South Africa

• Oceania

• Australia

• New Zealand

FAQs answered in this Research Report are as follows:

What are the growth opportunities in the global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market?

What’s the top-performing product segment in the market?

In the next few years, which regional market will be leading the global growth and sales?

What application segment will maintain consistent growth in the long run?

What are the new and emerging business opportunities in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market?

What are the upcoming challenges for the key companies in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market?

Who all are the key stakeholders and decision-makers in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market?

Which industry trends are responsible for the consistent market growth across the world?

What will be the key business decisions to sustain growth in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market?

How will the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market look like after CO-VID 19 Condition in 2021?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content (TOC):

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Snacks

1.4.3 Drinks

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Household Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use (Restaurant, Hotel, Bar, etc.)

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Market

1.8.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Business

16.1 Pepsi

16.1.1 Pepsi Company Profile

16.1.2 Pepsi Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.1.3 Pepsi Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Heineken NV

16.2.1 Heineken NV Company Profile

16.2.2 Heineken NV Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.2.3 Heineken NV Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Carlsberg Group

16.3.1 Carlsberg Group Company Profile

16.3.2 Carlsberg Group Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.3.3 Carlsberg Group Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Kraft

16.4.1 Kraft Company Profile

16.4.2 Kraft Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.4.3 Kraft Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 SAB Miller

16.5.1 SAB Miller Company Profile

16.5.2 SAB Miller Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.5.3 SAB Miller Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Coca-Cola

16.6.1 Coca-Cola Company Profile

16.6.2 Coca-Cola Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.6.3 Coca-Cola Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

16.7.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

16.7.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.7.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Nestl SA

16.8.1 Nestl SA Company Profile

16.8.2 Nestl SA Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.8.3 Nestl SA Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Diageo

16.9.1 Diageo Company Profile

16.9.2 Diageo Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.9.3 Diageo Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 AB InBev

16.10.1 AB InBev Company Profile

16.10.2 AB InBev Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.10.3 AB InBev Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Utz Quality Foods

16.11.1 Utz Quality Foods Company Profile

16.11.2 Utz Quality Foods Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.11.3 Utz Quality Foods Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Carlsberg

16.12.1 Carlsberg Company Profile

16.12.2 Carlsberg Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.12.3 Carlsberg Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 Kellogg

16.13.1 Kellogg Company Profile

16.13.2 Kellogg Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.13.3 Kellogg Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 Accolade Wines

16.14.1 Accolade Wines Company Profile

16.14.2 Accolade Wines Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.14.3 Accolade Wines Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 Cape Cod

16.15.1 Cape Cod Company Profile

16.15.2 Cape Cod Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.15.3 Cape Cod Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.16 Link Snacks

16.16.1 Link Snacks Company Profile

16.16.2 Link Snacks Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.16.3 Link Snacks Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.17 Heineken

16.17.1 Heineken Company Profile

16.17.2 Heineken Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.17.3 Heineken Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.18 Frito-Lay

16.18.1 Frito-Lay Company Profile

16.18.2 Frito-Lay Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Product Specification

16.18.3 Frito-Lay Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

17 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17.1 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Key Raw Materials Analysis

17.1.1 Key Raw Materials

17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

17.4 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Industrial Chain Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

18.1 Marketing Channel

18.2 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Distributors List

18.3 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Customers

19 Market Dynamics

19.1 Market Trends

19.2 Opportunities and Drivers

19.3 Challenges

19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

20 Production and Supply Forecast

20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) (2022-2027)

20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) (2022-2027)

20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) (2016-2027)

20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Region (2022-2027)

20.4.1 North America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.2 East Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.3 Europe Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.4 South Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.5 Southeast Asia Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.6 Middle East Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.7 Africa Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.8 Oceania Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.9 South America Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.10 Rest of the World Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Application (2022-2027)

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Countriy

21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) by Country

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

23.1 Methodology/Research Approach

23.1.1 Research Programs/Design

23.1.2 Market Size Estimation

23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

23.2 Data Source

23.2.1 Secondary Sources

23.2.2 Primary Sources

23.3 Disclaimer

REPORT CUSTOMIZATION: Although, Market Research Port has tried its very best to cover every minor and major detail in the research report on Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market, we still believe that every business investor or an industry user may have their own specific requirements. Keeping this in mind, we can provide customization on this report and cover your additional or extra requirements in the report.

