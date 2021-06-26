Consulting Services IndustryJune 2021 US Market Research Report 2026

Consulting services are the provision of information expertise to clients, who then translate their investments into actual business value. The basic meaning of counseling is to help individuals or organizations that lack resources or are unable to use resources properly.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Consulting Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Consulting Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Consulting Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Advancy

KPMG

IBM

A.T.Kearney

Accenture

Bain & Company

Towers Watson

The Boston Consulting Group

McKinsey

PwC

IHS Markit

SAP

GE

Booz Allen Hamilton

Mercer

Capgemini Consulting

ZS Associate

L.E.K

EY

Microsoft

OC&C Strategy

BDA

Deloitte Consulting

Cisco

Siemens

IBM Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Consulting Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Technical Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Management Consulting

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Consulting Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Personal

Government

Enterprise

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Consulting Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Consulting Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Consulting Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Consulting Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Consulting Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Consulting Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Consulting Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Consulting Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Consulting Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Consulting Services

3.3 Consulting Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Consulting Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Consulting Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Consulting Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Consulting Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Consulting Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Consulting Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Consulting Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate of Technical Consulting

4.3.2 Global Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate of Strategy Consulting

4.3.3 Global Consulting Services Value and Growth Rate of Management Consulting

4.4 Global Consulting Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Consulting Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Consulting Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Enterprise (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Consulting Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Consulting Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Consulting Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Consulting Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Consulting Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Consulting Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

