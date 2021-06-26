Biopharmaceutical Logistics Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biopharmaceutical Logistics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biopharmaceutical Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biopharmaceutical Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

FedEx

United Parcel Service of America Inc

DB Schenker

VersaCold

Sofrigam

Agility and GENCO

CEVA

Continental Air Cargo

Kerry Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL

UTi Pharma

LifeConEx

Biotec Services International

Air Canada Cargo

Nordic Cold Storage

World Courier Management

TNT Express

Marken

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biopharmaceutical Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biopharmaceutical Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Biopharmaceutical Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biopharmaceutical Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biopharmaceutical Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biopharmaceutical Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biopharmaceutical Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biopharmaceutical Logistics

3.3 Biopharmaceutical Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biopharmaceutical Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biopharmaceutical Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Biopharmaceutical Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biopharmaceutical Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Cold Chain Logistics

4.3.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Non-cold Chain Logistics

4.4 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Air Shipping (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Sea Shipping (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Road Shipping (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Rail Shipping (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Biopharmaceutical Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.……continued

