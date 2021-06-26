ESports Organization Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

E-sports is an intellectual confrontation exercise between people using electronic devices as exercise equipment. Through exercise, you can exercise and improve the team’s thinking ability, reaction ability, heart and limb coordination, and willpower, and cultivate team spirit.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the eSports Organization industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The eSports Organization market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global eSports Organization market covered in Chapter 12:

100 Thieves

Optic

CLG

SKT

Invictus

Counter Logic Gaming

G2

Schalke 04

TSM

C9

GGS

Echo Fox

Flyquest

Team Liquid

Clutch Gaming

OG

LGD

Misfits

Fnatic

EDG

RNG

Splyce

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the eSports Organization market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

LOL

PUBG

Fortnite

CS:GO

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the eSports Organization market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Professional

Amateur

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 eSports Organization Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of eSports Organization

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the eSports Organization industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global eSports Organization Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global eSports Organization Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global eSports Organization Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global eSports Organization Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on eSports Organization Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of eSports Organization Analysis

3.2 Major Players of eSports Organization

3.3 eSports Organization Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of eSports Organization

3.3.3 Labor Cost of eSports Organization

3.4 Market Distributors of eSports Organization

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of eSports Organization Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global eSports Organization Market, by Type

4.1 Global eSports Organization Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global eSports Organization Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global eSports Organization Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global eSports Organization Value and Growth Rate of LOL

4.3.2 Global eSports Organization Value and Growth Rate of PUBG

4.3.3 Global eSports Organization Value and Growth Rate of Fortnite

4.3.4 Global eSports Organization Value and Growth Rate of CS:GO

4.3.5 Global eSports Organization Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global eSports Organization Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 eSports Organization Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global eSports Organization Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global eSports Organization Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global eSports Organization Consumption and Growth Rate of Professional (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global eSports Organization Consumption and Growth Rate of Amateur (2015-2020)

6 Global eSports Organization Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global eSports Organization Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global eSports Organization Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global eSports Organization Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America eSports Organization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe eSports Organization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific eSports Organization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa eSports Organization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America eSports Organization Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

