Building Automation and Control System Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Building Automation and Control System refers to centralised systems that monitor, control, and record the functions of building services systems. Maintain control of the building’s environment. Operate systems according to occupancy and energy demand. Monitor and correct the performance of systems.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6104167-covid-19-outbreak-global-building-automation-and-control

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Building Automation and Control System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Building Automation and Control System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Building Automation and Control System market covered in Chapter 12:

Lutron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron Electronics

Automated Logic Corporation (ALC)

Beckhoff Automatio

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

L & T Electricals and Automation Ltd.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-rugby-apparel-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-02

Johnson Controls International PLC

ABB Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand France SA

Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd.

Legrand SA

Carel ACR Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Building Automation and Control System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

HVAC

Lighting

Fire suppression

Electrical

Plumbing

Energy management

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Building Automation and Control System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Other

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-biodegradable-disposable-tableware-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-03

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-non-contact-sensors-industry-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Building Automation and Control System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Building Automation and Control System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Building Automation and Control System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Automation and Control System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Building Automation and Control System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Building Automation and Control System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Building Automation and Control System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Building Automation and Control System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Building Automation and Control System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Building Automation and Control System

3.3 Building Automation and Control System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Building Automation and Control System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Building Automation and Control System

3.4 Market Distributors of Building Automation and Control System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Building Automation and Control System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-aluminum-foil-composite-film-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

4 Global Building Automation and Control System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Building Automation and Control System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Growth Rate of HVAC

4.3.2 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Growth Rate of Lighting

4.3.3 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Growth Rate of Fire suppression

4.3.4 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Growth Rate of Electrical

4.3.5 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Growth Rate of Plumbing

4.3.6 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Growth Rate of Energy management

4.3.7 Global Building Automation and Control System Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Building Automation and Control System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Building Automation and Control System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Building Automation and Control System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Building Automation and Control System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Building Automation and Control System Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Building Automation and Control System Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Building Automation and Control System Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Building Automation and Control System Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Building Automation and Control System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Building Automation and Control System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Building Automation and Control System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Building Automation and Control System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Building Automation and Control System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Building Automation and Control System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Building Automation and Control System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Building Automation and Control System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Building Automation and Control System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Building Automation and Control System Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Building Automation and Control System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Building Automation and Control System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Building Automation and Control System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Building Automation and Control System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Building Automation and Control System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Building Automation and Control System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105