Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation market covered in Chapter 12:

Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority

MTR

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Chicago Transit Authority

Madrid Metro

Seoul Subway

Transport For London

Bay Area Rapid Transit

Guangzhou Metro

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services

Taxi and Limousine Services

School and Employee Bus Services

Charter Bus Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Urban Transit Systems

Taxis

Chartered Bus

School Bus

Interurban Bus Transportation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Table of Content

1 Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

3.3 Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

3.4 Market Distributors of Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services

4.3.2 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Taxi and Limousine Services

4.3.3 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Value and Growth Rate of School and Employee Bus Services

4.3.4 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Value and Growth Rate of Charter Bus Services

4.4 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Urban Transit Systems (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Taxis (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Chartered Bus (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of School Bus (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Consumption and Growth Rate of Interurban Bus Transportation (2015-2020)

6 Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Analysis by Regions

