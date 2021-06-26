Ports and Terminal Operations Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Ports and terminal operations refer to the various activities that are carried out by terminal operators whenever any vessel or ship arrives with the cargo.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Ports and Terminal Operations industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Ports and Terminal Operations market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Ports and Terminal Operations market covered in Chapter 12:

PSA International

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

COSCO

DP World

Gulftainer

SAAM Group

International Container Terminal Services

Ports America

Eurogate

Global Ports

APW Terminals

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Ports and Terminal Operations market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Stevedoring

Cargo Handling and Transportation

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Ports and Terminal Operations market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food Transportation

Coal Transportation

Steel Transportation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Ports and Terminal Operations Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Ports and Terminal Operations

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Ports and Terminal Operations industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ports and Terminal Operations Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Ports and Terminal Operations Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Ports and Terminal Operations

3.3 Ports and Terminal Operations Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ports and Terminal Operations

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Ports and Terminal Operations

3.4 Market Distributors of Ports and Terminal Operations

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Ports and Terminal Operations Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market, by Type

4.1 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Value and Growth Rate of Stevedoring

4.3.2 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Value and Growth Rate of Cargo Handling and Transportation

4.4 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Ports and Terminal Operations Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Consumption and Growth Rate of Food Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Consumption and Growth Rate of Coal Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Consumption and Growth Rate of Steel Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Ports and Terminal Operations Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Ports and Terminal Operations Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Ports and Terminal Operations Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Ports and Terminal Operations Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Ports and Terminal Operations Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Ports and Terminal Operations Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

