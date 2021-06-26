Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector market covered in Chapter 12:

IBM Global Business Service

Accenture

Poyry PLC

KPMG

Implement Consulting Group

Bain & Company

Management Consulting Group PLC

The Boston Consulting Group

Barkawi Management Consultants

Altair

EY

Solon Management Consulting

Ramboll Group

Management Consulting Prep

PwC

Deloitte Consulting

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Operations Advisory

Strategy Advisory

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Power

Distant Heating

Wastewater and Garbage Handling

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector

3.3 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector

3.4 Market Distributors of Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market, by Type

4.1 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Value and Growth Rate of Operations Advisory

4.3.2 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Value and Growth Rate of Strategy Advisory

4.3.3 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Power (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Distant Heating (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Wastewater and Garbage Handling (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IBM Global Business Service

12.1.1 IBM Global Business Service Basic Information

12.1.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.1.3 IBM Global Business Service Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Accenture

12.2.1 Accenture Basic Information

12.2.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.2.3 Accenture Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Poyry PLC

12.3.1 Poyry PLC Basic Information

12.3.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.3.3 Poyry PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 KPMG

12.4.1 KPMG Basic Information

12.4.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.4.3 KPMG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Implement Consulting Group

12.5.1 Implement Consulting Group Basic Information

12.5.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.5.3 Implement Consulting Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Bain & Company

12.6.1 Bain & Company Basic Information

12.6.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.6.3 Bain & Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Management Consulting Group PLC

12.7.1 Management Consulting Group PLC Basic Information

12.7.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.7.3 Management Consulting Group PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 The Boston Consulting Group

12.8.1 The Boston Consulting Group Basic Information

12.8.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.8.3 The Boston Consulting Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Barkawi Management Consultants

12.9.1 Barkawi Management Consultants Basic Information

12.9.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.9.3 Barkawi Management Consultants Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Altair

12.10.1 Altair Basic Information

12.10.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.10.3 Altair Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 EY

12.11.1 EY Basic Information

12.11.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.11.3 EY Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Solon Management Consulting

12.12.1 Solon Management Consulting Basic Information

12.12.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.12.3 Solon Management Consulting Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Ramboll Group

12.13.1 Ramboll Group Basic Information

12.13.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.13.3 Ramboll Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Management Consulting Prep

12.14.1 Management Consulting Prep Basic Information

12.14.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.14.3 Management Consulting Prep Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 PwC

12.15.1 PwC Basic Information

12.15.2 Management Consulting Services in Utility Sector Product Introduction

12.15.3 PwC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Deloitte Consulting

…continued

