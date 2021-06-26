Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Artificial intelligence marketing (AI Marketing) is a method of leveraging customer data and AI concepts like machine learning to anticipate your customer’s next move and improve the customer journey.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6104165-covid-19-outbreak-global-artificial-intelligence-in-marketing

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-rotating-position-sensor-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-02

Key players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market covered in Chapter 12:

Micron (US)

Xilinx (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Narrative Science (US)

Drawbridge (US)

Persado (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Twitter (US)

Samsung Electronics (Korea)

InsideSales (US)

Appier (US)

Mariana (US)

Albert Technologies (Israel)

Amazon (US)

IBM (US)

Salesforce (US)

Facebook (US)

Intel (US)

Oculus360 (US)

Sentient Technologies (US)

Zensed (Sweden)

Baidu (China)

Alphabet (US)

GumGum (US)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-bicycles-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-02

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Social Media Advertising

Search Advertising

Dynamic Pricing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales & Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-neurothrombectomy-devices-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-06-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

3.4 Market Distributors of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-alpha-fetoprotein-afp-tumor-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-03

5 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Social Media Advertising (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Search Advertising (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Dynamic Pricing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Virtual Assistant (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Content Curation (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Sales & Marketing Automation (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Analytics Platform (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105