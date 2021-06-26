Digital Transformation June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas market covered in Chapter 12:

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Teradata Corp.

SAP SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

IBM Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Microsoft Corp.

Intel Corp.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

IoT

E&P software

Big data

Cloud computing

HPC

AI

AR/VR

Data monetization

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas

3.3 Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of IoT

4.3.2 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of E&P software

4.3.3 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of Big data

4.3.4 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of Cloud computing

4.3.5 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of HPC

4.3.6 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of AI

4.3.7 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of AR/VR

4.3.8 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Value and Growth Rate of Data monetization

4.4 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Consumption and Growth Rate of . (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

