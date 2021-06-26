Machine Translation Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Machine Translation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Machine Translation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Machine Translation market covered in Chapter 12:

Limited

Raytheon BBN Technologies

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Lingotek, Inc.

Systran International

Cloudwords, Inc.

Welocalize, Inc.

Lighthouse IP Group

Lucy Software and Services GmbH

PROMT Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Smart Communications, Inc.

Moravia IT

SDL PLC

IBM Corporation

Lingo

PangeanicMT

Omniscien Technologies

Google Inc.

AppTek LLC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Machine Translation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

RBMT

SMT

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Machine Translation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Military & Defense

Electronics

IT

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Machine Translation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Machine Translation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Machine Translation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Machine Translation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Machine Translation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Machine Translation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Machine Translation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Machine Translation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Machine Translation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Machine Translation

3.3 Machine Translation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Machine Translation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Machine Translation

3.4 Market Distributors of Machine Translation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Machine Translation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Machine Translation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Machine Translation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Machine Translation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Machine Translation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Machine Translation Value and Growth Rate of RBMT

4.3.2 Global Machine Translation Value and Growth Rate of SMT

4.3.3 Global Machine Translation Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Machine Translation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Machine Translation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Machine Translation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Machine Translation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Machine Translation Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Machine Translation Consumption and Growth Rate of Military & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Machine Translation Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Machine Translation Consumption and Growth Rate of IT (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Machine Translation Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Machine Translation Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Machine Translation Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Machine Translation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Machine Translation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Machine Translation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Machine Translation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Machine Translation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Machine Translation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Machine Translation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Machine Translation Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Machine Translation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Machine Translation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Machine Translation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Machine Translation Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Machine Translation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Machine Translation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Machine Translation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Machine Translation Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Machine Translation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Machine Translation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Machine Translation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Machine Translation Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Machine Translation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Machine Translation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Machine Translation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Machine Translation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Limited

12.1.1 Limited Basic Information

12.1.2 Machine Translation Product Introduction

12.1.3 Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Raytheon BBN Technologies

12.2.1 Raytheon BBN Technologies Basic Information

12.2.2 Machine Translation Product Introduction

12.2.3 Raytheon BBN Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

12.3.1 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Machine Translation Product Introduction

12.3.3 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Lingotek, Inc.

12.4.1 Lingotek, Inc. Basic Information

12.4.2 Machine Translation Product Introduction

12.4.3 Lingotek, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

…continued

