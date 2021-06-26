AI in Education Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Artificial intelligence, also known as machine intelligence, refers to the intelligence exhibited by machines made by people.

Due to the numerous applications of artificial intelligence in education, the academic community has become more convenient and personalized. This changes the way people learn because educational materials are accessible to everyone through smart devices and computers.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6012093-covid-19-outbreak-global-ai-in-education-industry

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the AI in Education industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-usa-toric-contact-lenses-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2015-2026-2021-06-02

The AI in Education market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global AI in Education market covered in Chapter 12:

Luilishuo

BridgeU

Pearson

Cognii

Metacog

Aleks

Fishtree

Quantum Adaptive Learning

Century

Microsoft

Nuance

Knewton

Querium

Elemental Path

IBM

AWS

Google

Jenzabar

Carnegie Learning

Blackboard

DreamBox Learning

Cognizant

Third Space Learning

Jellynote

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-single-hydraulic-prop-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-06-03

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the AI in Education market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the AI in Education market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

Student-initiated learning

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-flat-airbag-textile-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

Table of Contents

1 AI in Education Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of AI in Education

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the AI in Education industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI in Education Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global AI in Education Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global AI in Education Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global AI in Education Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on AI in Education Industry Development

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-traditional-whiteboard-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-02

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of AI in Education Analysis

3.2 Major Players of AI in Education

3.3 AI in Education Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of AI in Education

3.3.3 Labor Cost of AI in Education

3.4 Market Distributors of AI in Education

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of AI in Education Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global AI in Education Market, by Type

4.1 Global AI in Education Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI in Education Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global AI in Education Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global AI in Education Value and Growth Rate of Machine Learning

4.3.2 Global AI in Education Value and Growth Rate of Natural Language Processing (NLP)

4.4 Global AI in Education Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 AI in Education Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global AI in Education Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS) (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Content Delivery Systems (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Fraud and Risk Management (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Student-initiated learning (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global AI in Education Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global AI in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global AI in Education Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AI in Education Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America AI in Education Market Analysis by Countries

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105