Day Trading Software Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Day Trading Software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Day Trading Software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Day Trading Software market covered in Chapter 12:

Trading 212

XTB

Firstrade

MetaStock

NordFX

TC2000 Brokerage

Ayondo

ZACKSTrade

Binary

EquityFeed

SpeedTrader

eToro

TradeStation

FXCM

TradingView

LightSpeed

BDSwiss

Interactive Brokers

Zulutrade

Avatrade

Benzinga Pro

SpreadEx

Vantage FX

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Day Trading Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud-based

On-premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Day Trading Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Personal Use

Enterprise

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Day Trading Software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Day Trading Software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Day Trading Software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Day Trading Software Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Day Trading Software Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Day Trading Software Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Day Trading Software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Day Trading Software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Day Trading Software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Day Trading Software

3.3 Day Trading Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Day Trading Software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Day Trading Software

3.4 Market Distributors of Day Trading Software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Day Trading Software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Day Trading Software Market, by Type

4.1 Global Day Trading Software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Day Trading Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Day Trading Software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Day Trading Software Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-based

4.3.2 Global Day Trading Software Value and Growth Rate of On-premises

4.4 Global Day Trading Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Day Trading Software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Day Trading Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Day Trading Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Day Trading Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal Use (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Day Trading Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Enterprise (2015-2020)

6 Global Day Trading Software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Day Trading Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Day Trading Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Day Trading Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Day Trading Software Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Day Trading Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Day Trading Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Day Trading Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Day Trading Software Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Day Trading Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Day Trading Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Day Trading Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Day Trading Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

