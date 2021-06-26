Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market covered in Chapter 12:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Opticon

Code Corporation

Datalogic S.P.A.

Sato Worldwide

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Impinj, Inc.

Bluebird Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Godex

Cognex Corporation

Jadak

Microscan System, Inc.

Axicon Auto ID Ltd

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Market by technology

Dot matrix Printer

Laser Printer

Ink jet printer

Thermal Printer

Thermal Transfer Printer

Thermal Direct Printer

Dual Thermal Printer

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Clinical Application

Medication Administrative Verification

Blood Transfusion Verification

Laboratory Specimen Identification

Respiratory Therapy Treatment

Dietary Management

Gamete trackingin fertilisation

Non-Clinical Application

Supply chain Management

Receiving

Put-away and verification

Picking and internal transfer

Replenishment Ordering

Cycle Counts

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)

3.3 Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)

3.4 Market Distributors of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

