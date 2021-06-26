Interoperability Testing Service Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6102890-covid-19-outbreak-global-interoperability-testing-service-industry

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Interoperability Testing Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Interoperability Testing Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Interoperability Testing Service market covered in Chapter 12:

Frontline

Element

Fujitsu

COMPRION

UL

Copper River IT

Kyrio

HARMAN

CISC Semiconductor

HCL Technologies

Spectrum Enterprise

Eurofins Digital Testing

QualityLogic

FIME

Kinectrics

Wipro

BACnet

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-pet-vitamins-and-supplements-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2015-2026-2021-06-02

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Interoperability Testing Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Web App

Mobile App

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Interoperability Testing Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-baby-clothing-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-02

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-microbial-identification-united-states-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

Table of Contents

1 Interoperability Testing Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Interoperability Testing Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Interoperability Testing Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Interoperability Testing Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Interoperability Testing Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Interoperability Testing Service

3.3 Interoperability Testing Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Interoperability Testing Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Interoperability Testing Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Interoperability Testing Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Interoperability Testing Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Interoperability Testing Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Interoperability Testing Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Interoperability Testing Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Interoperability Testing Service Value and Growth Rate of Web App

4.3.2 Global Interoperability Testing Service Value and Growth Rate of Mobile App

4.4 Global Interoperability Testing Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Interoperability Testing Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) (2015-2020)

6 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Interoperability Testing Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Interoperability Testing Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Interoperability Testing Service Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Interoperability Testing Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Interoperability Testing Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Interoperability Testing Service Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Interoperability Testing Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Interoperability Testing Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Interoperability Testing Service Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Interoperability Testing Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Interoperability Testing Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Frontline

12.1.1 Frontline Basic Information

12.1.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.1.3 Frontline Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Element

12.2.1 Element Basic Information

12.2.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.2.3 Element Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Fujitsu

12.3.1 Fujitsu Basic Information

12.3.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.3.3 Fujitsu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 COMPRION

12.4.1 COMPRION Basic Information

12.4.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.4.3 COMPRION Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 UL

12.5.1 UL Basic Information

12.5.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.5.3 UL Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Copper River IT

12.6.1 Copper River IT Basic Information

12.6.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.6.3 Copper River IT Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Kyrio

12.7.1 Kyrio Basic Information

12.7.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.7.3 Kyrio Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 HARMAN

12.8.1 HARMAN Basic Information

12.8.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.8.3 HARMAN Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 CISC Semiconductor

12.9.1 CISC Semiconductor Basic Information

12.9.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.9.3 CISC Semiconductor Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 HCL Technologies

12.10.1 HCL Technologies Basic Information

12.10.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.10.3 HCL Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Spectrum Enterprise

12.11.1 Spectrum Enterprise Basic Information

12.11.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.11.3 Spectrum Enterprise Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Eurofins Digital Testing

12.12.1 Eurofins Digital Testing Basic Information

12.12.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.12.3 Eurofins Digital Testing Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 QualityLogic

12.13.1 QualityLogic Basic Information

12.13.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.13.3 QualityLogic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 FIME

12.14.1 FIME Basic Information

12.14.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.14.3 FIME Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Kinectrics

12.15.1 Kinectrics Basic Information

12.15.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.15.3 Kinectrics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Wipro

12.16.1 Wipro Basic Information

12.16.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.16.3 Wipro Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 BACnet

12.17.1 BACnet Basic Information

12.17.2 Interoperability Testing Service Product Introduction

12.17.3 BACnet Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Forecast

14.1 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Web App Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Mobile App Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Large Enterprises Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Interoperability Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Interoperability Testing Service

Table Product Specification of Interoperability Testing Service

Table Interoperability Testing Service Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Interoperability Testing Service Covered

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Interoperability Testing Service

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Interoperability Testing Service

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Interoperability Testing Service Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Interoperability Testing Service Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Interoperability Testing Service Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

.ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-advanced-aerospace-materials-industry-supply-and-demand-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Interoperability Testing Service

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Interoperability Testing Service with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Interoperability Testing Service

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Interoperability Testing Service in 2019

Table Major Players Interoperability Testing Service Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Interoperability Testing Service

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Interoperability Testing Service

Figure Channel Status of Interoperability Testing Service

Table Major Distributors of Interoperability Testing Service with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Interoperability Testing Service with Contact Information

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Value ($) and Growth Rate of Web App (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Value ($) and Growth Rate of Mobile App (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Interoperability Testing Service Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure North America Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Interoperability Testing Service Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Interoperability Testing Service Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure United States Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe COVID-19 Status

Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure Europe Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Interoperability Testing Service Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Interoperability Testing Service Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Germany Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status

Figure Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Interoperability Testing Service Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure China Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure India Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Middle East Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Interoperability Testing Service Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Saudi Arabia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UAE Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Egypt Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Nigeria Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure South Africa Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure South America Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table South America Interoperability Testing Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Interoperability Testing Service Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Interoperability Testing Service Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Interoperability Testing Service Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Brazil Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Argentina Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Columbia Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Chile Interoperability Testing Service Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Top 3 Market Share of Interoperability Testing Service Companies in 2019

Figure Top 6 Market Share of Interoperability Testing Service Companies in 2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105