Resilient Flooring Industry Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Resilient Flooring industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Resilient Flooring market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Resilient Flooring market covered in Chapter 12:

James Halstead

Forbo

Beaulieu

Mohawk

Shaw

Mannington Mills

Armstrong

DLW Flooring

NOX Corporation

TOLI

Congoleum

Naibao Floor

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Tarkett

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Resilient Flooring market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Vinyl Flooring

Linoleum

Rubber

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Resilient Flooring market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Healthcare

Commercial Office

Education

Residential

Industrial

Hospitality

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Resilient Flooring Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Resilient Flooring

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Resilient Flooring industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Resilient Flooring Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Resilient Flooring Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Resilient Flooring

3.3 Resilient Flooring Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Resilient Flooring

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Resilient Flooring

3.4 Market Distributors of Resilient Flooring

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Resilient Flooring Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Resilient Flooring Market, by Type

4.1 Global Resilient Flooring Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Resilient Flooring Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Resilient Flooring Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Value and Growth Rate of Vinyl Flooring

4.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Value and Growth Rate of Linoleum

4.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Value and Growth Rate of Rubber

4.3.4 Global Resilient Flooring Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Resilient Flooring Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Resilient Flooring Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Resilient Flooring Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Resilient Flooring Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Office (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Resilient Flooring Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Resilient Flooring Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Resilient Flooring Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitality (2015-2020)

6 Global Resilient Flooring Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Resilient Flooring Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Resilient Flooring Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Resilient Flooring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Resilient Flooring Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Resilient Flooring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Resilient Flooring Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Resilient Flooring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Resilient Flooring Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Resilient Flooring Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Resilient Flooring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 James Halstead

12.1.1 James Halstead Basic Information

12.1.2 Resilient Flooring Product Introduction

12.1.3 James Halstead Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Forbo

12.2.1 Forbo Basic Information

12.2.2 Resilient Flooring Product Introduction

12.2.3 Forbo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Beaulieu

12.3.1 Beaulieu Basic Information

12.3.2 Resilient Flooring Product Introduction

12.3.3 Beaulieu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Mohawk

12.4.1 Mohawk Basic Information

12.4.2 Resilient Flooring Product Introduction

12.4.3 Mohawk Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Shaw

12.5.1 Shaw Basic Information

12.5.2 Resilient Flooring Product Introduction

12.5.3 Shaw Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Mannington Mills

12.6.1 Mannington Mills Basic Information

12.6.2 Resilient Flooring Product Introduction

12.6.3 Mannington Mills Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Armstrong

12.7.1 Armstrong Basic Information

12.7.2 Resilient Flooring Product Introduction

12.7.3 Armstrong Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

….continued

