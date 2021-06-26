Space Robotics Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Space robotics is the development of general purpose machines that are capable of surviving (for a time, at least) the rigors of the space environment, and performing exploration, assembly, construction, maintenance, servicing or other tasks that may or may not have been fully understood at the time of the design of the robot.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Space Robotics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Space Robotics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Space Robotics market covered in Chapter 12:

Altius Space Machines

Maxar Technologies

Motiv Space Systems

Made In Space

Northrop Grumman

Honeybee Robotics

Effective Space Solutions Limited

Astrobotic Technology

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Space Robotics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

On-orbit Assembly & Manufacturing

Satellite Servicing

De-orbiting Services

Surface Mobility

Launch Support

Re-supply

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Space Robotics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Deep Space

Near Space

Ground

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Space Robotics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Space Robotics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Space Robotics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Space Robotics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Space Robotics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Space Robotics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Space Robotics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Space Robotics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Space Robotics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Space Robotics

3.3 Space Robotics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Space Robotics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Space Robotics

3.4 Market Distributors of Space Robotics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Space Robotics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Space Robotics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Space Robotics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Space Robotics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Space Robotics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Space Robotics Value and Growth Rate of On-orbit Assembly & Manufacturing

4.3.2 Global Space Robotics Value and Growth Rate of Satellite Servicing

4.3.3 Global Space Robotics Value and Growth Rate of De-orbiting Services

4.3.4 Global Space Robotics Value and Growth Rate of Surface Mobility

4.3.5 Global Space Robotics Value and Growth Rate of Launch Support

4.3.6 Global Space Robotics Value and Growth Rate of Re-supply

4.4 Global Space Robotics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Space Robotics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Space Robotics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Space Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Space Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate of Deep Space (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Space Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate of Near Space (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Space Robotics Consumption and Growth Rate of Ground (2015-2020)

6 Global Space Robotics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Space Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Space Robotics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Space Robotics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Space Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Space Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Space Robotics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Space Robotics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Space Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Space Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Space Robotics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Space Robotics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Space Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

