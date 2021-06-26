New Report: AI In Telecommunications Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global artificial intelligence in telecommunication market size was valued at USD 679.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% from 2021 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence allows the telecom industry to extract insights from vast data sets, making it easier to manage day-to-day businesses, solve problems more efficiently, and deliver improved customer service and satisfaction. Artificial intelligence is an advanced technology that can make decisions with human intelligence. The technology focuses on creating intelligent machines with advancements in features such as speech recognition, visual recognition, image recognition, and cross-language translation driving the market growth. Technology also has the potential to transform the functioning and operations of various industry sectors, particularly in the telecom sector. In the telecommunication field, it has broad application in customer service or network performance.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global AI In Telecommunications Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-in-telecommunications-market/58279/

Market Segments

By Technology

Machine learning and deep learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

Customer analytics

Network security

Network optimization

Self-diagnostics

Virtual assistance

Key Players

The AI in the telecommunication market includes various AI in telecommunication vendors, such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Google (US), AT&T (US), Cisco Systems (US), Nuance Communications (US), Sentient Technologies (US), H2O.ai (US), Infosys (India), Salesforce (US), and NVIDIA (US).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI In Telecommunications industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI In Telecommunications Market Report

1. What was the AI In Telecommunications Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the AI In Telecommunications Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI In Telecommunications Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI In Telecommunications market.

The market share of the global AI In Telecommunications market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI In Telecommunications market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI In Telecommunications market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404