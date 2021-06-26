Embedded Analytics Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Embedded analytics come with the aim of offering analysis of data and higher accessibility of business intelligence to the various users of a company. Traditional business intelligence or analytics is basically aimed at the extraction of data and accomplishing the very basic level of analysis. However, those applications are rarely capable of providing solution of high level analytic problems. Embedded analytics offers assistance in solving such problems because they are capable of offering an analysis of large quantities of multi domain data and deriving business specific data from the same. It is also being offered as an in-built part of most of the business applications

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Embedded Analytics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Embedded Analytics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Embedded Analytics market covered in Chapter 12:

Logi Analytics

Opentext Corporation

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

Birst, Inc.

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.

Microstrategy Inc.

IBM Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Embedded Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Embedded Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Sales & Marketing

Finance

Operations

Human Resource

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Embedded Analytics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Embedded Analytics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Embedded Analytics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Embedded Analytics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Embedded Analytics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Embedded Analytics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Embedded Analytics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Embedded Analytics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Embedded Analytics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Embedded Analytics

3.3 Embedded Analytics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Embedded Analytics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Embedded Analytics

3.4 Market Distributors of Embedded Analytics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Embedded Analytics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Embedded Analytics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Embedded Analytics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Embedded Analytics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Embedded Analytics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Embedded Analytics Value and Growth Rate of On-premise

4.3.2 Global Embedded Analytics Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-based

4.4 Global Embedded Analytics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Embedded Analytics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Embedded Analytics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Embedded Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Embedded Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Sales & Marketing (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Embedded Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Finance (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Embedded Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Operations (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Embedded Analytics Consumption and Growth Rate of Human Resource (2015-2020)

6 Global Embedded Analytics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Embedded Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Embedded Analytics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Embedded Analytics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Embedded Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Embedded Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Embedded Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Embedded Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Embedded Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Embedded Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Embedded Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Embedded Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Embedded Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Embedded Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Embedded Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Embedded Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Embedded Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Analytics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Analytics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Embedded Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

