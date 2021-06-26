Biodegradable Packaging Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The Biodegradable Packaging Market was valued at USD 81.70 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 118.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6% during the period, 2021-2027.

Biodegradable packaging is made from organic materials used for packaging purposes and is easily decomposed without harm to the environment. The decomposition of biodegradable packaging occurs with the help of microorganisms. The use of biodegradable packaging has become a new trend for eco-living with less waste. Growing consumer demand and the importance of awareness of eco-friendly materials are the main reasons for the increase in demand. Moreover, civil servants in many countries are obliged to use biodegradable materials rather than conventional non-degradable materials.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Key Findings

Plastics

Paper

By End-use Industry

Key Findings

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal care/ Homecare

Others

Key Players

Major Players: Tetra Pak International Sa, Plastic Suppliers Inc., Kruger Inc., Amcor Limited, Mondi Plc, Biopac Limited, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Bemis Company Inc., Ds Smith Plc, Klabin Sa, And Rengo Co. Ltd, among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Biodegradable Packaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Biodegradable Packaging Market Report

1. What was the Biodegradable Packaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Biodegradable Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biodegradable Packaging Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Biodegradable Packaging market.

The market share of the global Biodegradable Packaging market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Biodegradable Packaging market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Biodegradable Packaging market.

