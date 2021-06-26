Built and Natural Environment Consulting Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Built and Natural Environment Consulting industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Built and Natural Environment Consulting market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Built and Natural Environment Consulting market covered in Chapter 12:

Black & Veatch

RPS Group

Arcadis

BWB

LDK Consultants

WSP

Mott MacDonald

Fichtner

SMEC

MLM Group

Atkins

Ramboll Group

Alony

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Built and Natural Environment Consulting market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Built and Natural Environment Consulting market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Building

Transportation

Enviroment

Water

Energy

Oil & Gas

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Built and Natural Environment Consulting Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Built and Natural Environment Consulting

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Built and Natural Environment Consulting industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Built and Natural Environment Consulting Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Built and Natural Environment Consulting Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Built and Natural Environment Consulting

3.3 Built and Natural Environment Consulting Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Built and Natural Environment Consulting

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Built and Natural Environment Consulting

3.4 Market Distributors of Built and Natural Environment Consulting

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Built and Natural Environment Consulting Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market, by Type

4.1 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Value and Growth Rate of Investment Assessment & Auditing

4.3.2 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Value and Growth Rate of Permitting & Compliance

4.3.3 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Value and Growth Rate of Project & Information Management

4.3.4 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Value and Growth Rate of Monitoring & Testing

4.3.5 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Growth Rate of Building (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Growth Rate of Enviroment (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Growth Rate of Water (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil & Gas (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Built and Natural Environment Consulting Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Built and Natural Environment Consulting Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Built and Natural Environment Consulting Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Built and Natural Environment Consulting Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Built and Natural Environment Consulting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

