Gift Cards Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees. Visa and MasterCard credit cards produce generic gift cards which need not be redeemed at particular stores, and which are widely used for cashback marketing strategies. A feature of these cards is that they are generally anonymous and are disposed of when the stored value on a card is exhausted.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6104884-covid-19-outbreak-global-gift-cards-industry-market

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Gift Cards industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-bubble-tea-sales-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

The Gift Cards market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Gift Cards market covered in Chapter 12:

H&M

Starbucks

Home Depot

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

JCB Gift Card

Best Buy

Sephora

Google Play

Carrefour

Walgreens

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

Amazon

JD

Lowes

Walmart

Zara

IKEA

ITunes

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-bubble-tea-sales-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Gift Cards market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Gift Cards market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-online-silent-auctions-industry-research-report-2021-segmented-by-major-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-06-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Gift Cards Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Gift Cards

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Gift Cards industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Gift Cards Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Gift Cards Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Gift Cards Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gift Cards Industry Development

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-autocrane-sales-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-06-03

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Gift Cards Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Gift Cards

3.3 Gift Cards Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gift Cards

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Gift Cards

3.4 Market Distributors of Gift Cards

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Gift Cards Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Gift Cards Market, by Type

4.1 Global Gift Cards Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gift Cards Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gift Cards Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Gift Cards Value and Growth Rate of Universal Accepted Open Loop

4.3.2 Global Gift Cards Value and Growth Rate of E-Gifting

4.3.3 Global Gift Cards Value and Growth Rate of Restaurant Closed Loop

4.3.4 Global Gift Cards Value and Growth Rate of Retail Closed Loop

4.3.5 Global Gift Cards Value and Growth Rate of Miscellaneous Closed Loop

4.4 Global Gift Cards Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Gift Cards Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Gift Cards Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gift Cards Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Gift Cards Consumption and Growth Rate of Restaurant (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Gift Cards Consumption and Growth Rate of Deportment Store (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Gift Cards Consumption and Growth Rate of Coffee Shop (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Gift Cards Consumption and Growth Rate of Entertainment (Movie, Music) (2015-2020)

6 Global Gift Cards Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Gift Cards Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Gift Cards Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Gift Cards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Gift Cards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Gift Cards Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Gift Cards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Gift Cards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Gift Cards Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gift Cards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gift Cards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Gift Cards Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Gift Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Gift Cards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Gift Cards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Gift Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105