Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) market covered in Chapter 12:

Magna International Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Wabco Vehicle Control Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Mobileye N.V.

Autoliv Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park Assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Truck

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

3.3 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

3.4 Market Distributors of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate of Adaptive Cruise Control

4.3.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate of Blind Spot Detection System

4.3.3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate of Park Assistance

4.3.4 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate of Lane Departure Warning System

4.3.5 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate of Tire Pressure Monitoring System

4.3.6 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate of Autonomous Emergency Braking

4.3.7 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate of Adaptive Front Lights

4.3.8 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Consumption and Growth Rate of Light Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Consumption and Growth Rate of Heavy Truck (2015-2020)

6 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Magna International Inc.

12.1.1 Magna International Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Magna International Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Valeo S.A.

12.2.1 Valeo S.A. Basic Information

12.2.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Valeo S.A. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Delphi Automotive PLC

12.3.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Basic Information

12.3.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Wabco Vehicle Control Systems

12.4.1 Wabco Vehicle Control Systems Basic Information

12.4.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Wabco Vehicle Control Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Basic Information

12.5.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.5.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Denso Corporation

12.6.1 Denso Corporation Basic Information

12.6.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Denso Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Continental AG

12.7.1 Continental AG Basic Information

12.7.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Continental AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Mobileye N.V.

12.8.1 Mobileye N.V. Basic Information

12.8.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Mobileye N.V. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Autoliv Inc.

12.9.1 Autoliv Inc. Basic Information

12.9.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.9.3 Autoliv Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Infineon Technologies AG

12.10.1 Infineon Technologies AG Basic Information

12.10.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.10.3 Infineon Technologies AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

12.11.1 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Basic Information

12.11.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Product Introduction

12.11.3 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Forecast

14.1 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Adaptive Cruise Control Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Blind Spot Detection System Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Park Assistance Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Lane Departure Warning System Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.6 Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.7 Adaptive Front Lights Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.8 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Passenger Car Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicle Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Heavy Truck Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

Table Product Specification of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

Table Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Covered

Figure Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

Figure Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas)

Figure Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

