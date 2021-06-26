New Study: Data Historian Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Global Data Historian Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2020 to USD 1.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

A data historian is a type of software program used to regularly record data for a company, manufacturing unit, or any production unit. Data Historian takes up minimal disk space to store recorded data sets in a time-series database and allows users to retrieve data with minimal effort and time. A time-series database allows operators to understand the historical function of machines, systems, devices, and other parameters, including their performance during the production process. One of the key factors driving the growth of the data historians market is the increasing production of various materials, products, and other devices in various industries such as automotive, oil and gas, metals, energy and power, food and beverage. Others generate large amounts of data on a regular basis.

Market Segments

By Application

Production Tracking

Environmental Auditing

Asset Performance Management

GRC Management

Predictive Maintenance

Others (security and quality control management)

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By End-User

Oil and Gas

Marine

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Paper and Pulp

Metal and Mining

Power and Utilities

Key Players

The key players in the global data historian market as ABB Limited (Sweden), AVEVA Group (UK), General Electric Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Aspen Technology (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), PTC Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), ICONICS (US), OSIsoft, LLC (US), Automsoft International Ltd (Ireland), Canary Labs, Inc. (US), and COPA-DATA GmbH (Austria) among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Data Historian industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Historian Market Report

1. What was the Data Historian Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Data Historian Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Historian Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data Historian market.

The market share of the global Data Historian market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Data Historian market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data Historian market.

