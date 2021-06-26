Software Testing Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Software Testing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Software Testing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Software Testing market covered in Chapter 12:

Capgemini

Qualitest

SQS

CGI

Infosys

NTT Data

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

CSC

Cigniti

HPE

TCS

IBM

HCL Tech

Cognizant

Atos

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Software Testing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Functional Testing

Non-functional Testing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Software Testing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Software Testing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Software Testing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Software Testing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Software Testing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Software Testing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Software Testing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Software Testing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Software Testing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Software Testing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Software Testing

3.3 Software Testing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Software Testing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Software Testing

3.4 Market Distributors of Software Testing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Software Testing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Software Testing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Software Testing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Software Testing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Software Testing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Software Testing Value and Growth Rate of Functional Testing

4.3.2 Global Software Testing Value and Growth Rate of Non-functional Testing

4.4 Global Software Testing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Software Testing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Software Testing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Software Testing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Software Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of IT & Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Software Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Software Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Software Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Software Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Software Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation & Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Software Testing Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

6 Global Software Testing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Software Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Software Testing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Software Testing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Software Testing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Software Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Software Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Software Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Software Testing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Software Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Software Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Software Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Software Testing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Software Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Software Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Software Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Software Testing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Software Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Software Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Software Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Software Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

