Automotive Paints Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Global Automotive Paints Market is estimated to be USD 8.46 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.65 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2%, during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Automotive paints increase the durability of a car’s metal and aluminum parts, allowing them to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as heat, acids, UV rays, and dust particles. Automakers are also working to improve overall automotive coating and painting techniques. Car paint is said to be a water-based formula applied to the surface of a car with the help of a spray gun. This paint consists of a polyurethane-based enamel that protects the car surface from environmental damage, improving the car’s aesthetics. Car paint is sprayed onto the surface of the car with the help of a spray gun. These paints consist of additive pigments, coloring pigments, binders, and thinners. They serve to give automotive paint the necessary viscosity, leveling, appearance and flexibility. The paint is used in a temperature-controlled environment to accelerate the drying process. Automotive paints increase the durability of vehicle parts and allow them to withstand extreme temperature conditions.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Automotive Paints Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-paints-market/58287/

Market Segments

By Paint type

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

By Technology type

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

By Resin type

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Other Resins

Key Players

Major players in the market include KCC, BASF, PPG, DuPont, Nippon Paints, Guangdong Yin Fan Chemistry Co. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Berger Paints, Bayer AG, Solvay SA, Deft Inc., and AkzoNobel.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Paints industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Paints Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Paints Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Paints Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Paints Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Paints market.

The market share of the global Automotive Paints market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Paints market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Paints market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404