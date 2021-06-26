NB IoT Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

The Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT), also known as LTE Cat NB1, is a low-power wide area network (LPWA) standard that connects to a variety of devices and services on established cellular networks.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the NB IoT industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The NB IoT market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global NB IoT market covered in Chapter 12:
Verizon Communication
Huawei Technologies
Intel Corporation
Emirates Telecommunications Corporation
Qualcomm
AT&T, Inc.
Ericsson
Telecom Italia
Vodafone Group PLC
Nokia Networks
China Unicom
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the NB IoT market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Device
Service
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the NB IoT market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Agriculture
Automotive & Transportation
Building Automation
Energy
Healthcare
Infrastructure
Manufacturing
Retail
Safety & Security
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 NB IoT Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of NB IoT
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the NB IoT industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global NB IoT Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global NB IoT Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global NB IoT Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global NB IoT Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on NB IoT Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of NB IoT Analysis
3.2 Major Players of NB IoT
3.3 NB IoT Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of NB IoT
3.3.3 Labor Cost of NB IoT
3.4 Market Distributors of NB IoT
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of NB IoT Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global NB IoT Market, by Type
4.1 Global NB IoT Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global NB IoT Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global NB IoT Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global NB IoT Value and Growth Rate of Device
4.3.2 Global NB IoT Value and Growth Rate of Service
4.4 Global NB IoT Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 NB IoT Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global NB IoT Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive & Transportation (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Building Automation (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Infrastructure (2015-2020)
5.3.7 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)
5.3.8 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)
5.3.9 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Safety & Security (2015-2020)
5.3.10 Global NB IoT Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
…continued
