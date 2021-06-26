Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

PaaS delivers the infrastructure and middleware components that enable developers, IT administrators, and end users to build, integrate, migrate, deploy, secure, and manage mobile and web applications. Artificial Intelligence in PaaS refers to the application of artificial intelligence to PaaS.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) market covered in Chapter 12:

AWS

TensorFlow

Rainbird AI

Bluemix

Infosys

Azure

Wipro

Meya.ai

Mircrosoft

Google Cloud

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Machine Learning Platform

Natural Language Processing Service

Visual Analysis Service

Language Processing Service

Data Insight Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

SME

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS)

3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Value and Growth Rate of Machine Learning Platform

4.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Value and Growth Rate of Natural Language Processing Service

4.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Value and Growth Rate of Visual Analysis Service

4.3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Value and Growth Rate of Language Processing Service

4.3.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Value and Growth Rate of Data Insight Service

4.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Consumption and Growth Rate of SME (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Artificial Intelligence in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

