VoIP Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the VoIP industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The VoIP market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global VoIP market covered in Chapter 12:

MITEL

Charter

Microsoft (Skype)

NTT

Time Warner Cable

Sprint

Cablevision

Comcast

8×8

Rogers

Numericable-SFR

TalkTalk

Telmex

KT

Orange

Verizon

Shaw Communications

AT & T

Vonage

Ring Central

Cox

KDDI

Liberty Global

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the VoIP market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Phone-to-Phone

Computer-to-Phone

Computer-to-Computer

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the VoIP market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Individual Consumers

Corporate Consumers

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 VoIP Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of VoIP

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the VoIP industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global VoIP Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global VoIP Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global VoIP Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global VoIP Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on VoIP Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of VoIP Analysis

3.2 Major Players of VoIP

3.3 VoIP Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of VoIP

3.3.3 Labor Cost of VoIP

3.4 Market Distributors of VoIP

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of VoIP Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global VoIP Market, by Type

4.1 Global VoIP Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global VoIP Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global VoIP Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global VoIP Value and Growth Rate of Phone-to-Phone

4.3.2 Global VoIP Value and Growth Rate of Computer-to-Phone

4.3.3 Global VoIP Value and Growth Rate of Computer-to-Computer

4.4 Global VoIP Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

