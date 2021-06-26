Budget Hotel Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Budget Hotel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Budget Hotel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Budget Hotel market covered in Chapter 12:

Metro Inns

Ibis Budget

Travelodge

Holiday Inn Express

Sleep Inn

Hotel Ibis

Premier Inn

EasyHotel

Tune Hotels

Ibis

Innkeeper’s Lodge

YOTEL

Comfort Inn

Hotel Formule 1

Travelodge UK

Britannia Hotels

Days Inn

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Budget Hotel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotels

Serviced Apartments

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Budget Hotel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Private

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Budget Hotel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Budget Hotel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Budget Hotel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Budget Hotel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Budget Hotel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Budget Hotel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Budget Hotel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Budget Hotel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Budget Hotel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Budget Hotel

3.3 Budget Hotel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Budget Hotel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Budget Hotel

3.4 Market Distributors of Budget Hotel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Budget Hotel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Budget Hotel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Budget Hotel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Budget Hotel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Budget Hotel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Budget Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Business Hotels

4.3.2 Global Budget Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Airport Hotels

4.3.3 Global Budget Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Suite Hotels

4.3.4 Global Budget Hotel Value and Growth Rate of Serviced Apartments

4.4 Global Budget Hotel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Budget Hotel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Budget Hotel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Budget Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Budget Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of Private (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Budget Hotel Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Budget Hotel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Budget Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Budget Hotel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Budget Hotel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Budget Hotel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Budget Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Budget Hotel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Budget Hotel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Budget Hotel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Budget Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Budget Hotel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Budget Hotel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Budget Hotel Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Budget Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Budget Hotel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Budget Hotel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Budget Hotel Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Budget Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Budget Hotel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Budget Hotel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Budget Hotel Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Budget Hotel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Budget Hotel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Budget Hotel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Budget Hotel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Metro Inns

12.1.1 Metro Inns Basic Information

12.1.2 Budget Hotel Product Introduction

12.1.3 Metro Inns Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Ibis Budget

12.2.1 Ibis Budget Basic Information

….continued

