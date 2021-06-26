Precision Machining Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Precision Machining industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Precision Machining market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Precision Machining market covered in Chapter 12:

Triga Metal Ltd.

Faoz Industries

Middle East Precision Regrind L.L.C

Precision Engineering Group

Guleks

Buffoli

SASIB

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Precision Machining market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Steel

Bronze

Graphite

Glass

Plastic

Brass

Titanium

Other metals

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Precision Machining market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automobile

Agriculture

Medical

Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Precision Machining Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Precision Machining

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Precision Machining industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Precision Machining Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Precision Machining Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Precision Machining Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Precision Machining Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Precision Machining Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Precision Machining Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Precision Machining

3.3 Precision Machining Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Precision Machining

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Precision Machining

3.4 Market Distributors of Precision Machining

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Precision Machining Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Precision Machining Market, by Type

4.1 Global Precision Machining Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Precision Machining Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate of Steel

4.3.2 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate of Bronze

4.3.3 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate of Graphite

4.3.4 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate of Glass

4.3.5 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate of Plastic

4.3.6 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate of Brass

4.3.7 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate of Titanium

4.3.8 Global Precision Machining Value and Growth Rate of Other metals

4.4 Global Precision Machining Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Precision Machining Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Precision Machining Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Precision Machining Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Precision Machining Consumption and Growth Rate of Automobile (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Precision Machining Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Precision Machining Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Precision Machining Consumption and Growth Rate of Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Precision Machining Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Precision Machining Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Precision Machining Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Precision Machining Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Precision Machining Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Precision Machining Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Precision Machining Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Precision Machining Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Precision Machining Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Precision Machining Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Precision Machining Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Precision Machining Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Precision Machining Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Precision Machining Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

