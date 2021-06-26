Fiberglass Swimming Pools Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fiberglass Swimming Pools industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fiberglass Swimming Pools market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fiberglass Swimming Pools market covered in Chapter 12:

Sun Pools

Crystal Pools

Swim USA Pools

Aquapools

Compass Pools

Omni Pools

Narellan Pools

Blue Haven

Pool Designs

Perma Pools

Latham Pool

Thursday Pools

Premium Fiberglass Pools

Paramount Pools

Tallman Pools

LeisurePools

Penguin Pools

Alaglas Swimming Pools

Freedom Pools

Imagine Pools

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fiberglass Swimming Pools market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Square

Irregular

Other Shapes

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fiberglass Swimming Pools market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Household

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Fiberglass Swimming Pools Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fiberglass Swimming Pools

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fiberglass Swimming Pools industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fiberglass Swimming Pools Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fiberglass Swimming Pools Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fiberglass Swimming Pools

3.3 Fiberglass Swimming Pools Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fiberglass Swimming Pools

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fiberglass Swimming Pools

3.4 Market Distributors of Fiberglass Swimming Pools

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fiberglass Swimming Pools Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market, by Type

4.1 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Value and Growth Rate of Square

4.3.2 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Value and Growth Rate of Irregular

4.3.3 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Value and Growth Rate of Other Shapes

4.4 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Consumption and Growth Rate of Household (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Fiberglass Swimming Pools Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fiberglass Swimming Pools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Swimming Pools Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Swimming Pools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Fiberglass Swimming Pools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

