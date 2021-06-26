Managed Pressure Drilling Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Managed pressure drilling is the process used to control bottom hole pressure, formation fracture pressure and pore pressure in the well. The technology helps the exploration companies mitigate the risks while drilling and reduce downtime. The technology helps in determining the downhole pressure and manages the annular pressure accordingly. Managed pressure drilling system can automatically detect influxes and losses in real time.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6104876-covid-19-outbreak-global-managed-pressure-drilling-industry

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-smart-gateway-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-02

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Managed Pressure Drilling industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Managed Pressure Drilling market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Managed Pressure Drilling market covered in Chapter 12:

National Oilwell Varco

Oilserv

Weatherford International

Enhanced Drilling Services

Air Drilling Associates, Inc

Ensign Energy Services

Schlumberger Limited

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Halliburton Inc.

Beyond Energy

AFGlobal

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Managed Pressure Drilling market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Constant Bottom Hole Pressure

Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)

Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

Return Flow Control Drilling

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-blenders-juicers-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-02

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Managed Pressure Drilling market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Onshore

Offshore

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-offshore-well-intervention-services-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Managed Pressure Drilling Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Managed Pressure Drilling

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Managed Pressure Drilling industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Managed Pressure Drilling Industry Development

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-arterial-pressure-monitoring-products-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-04

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Managed Pressure Drilling Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Managed Pressure Drilling

3.3 Managed Pressure Drilling Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Managed Pressure Drilling

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Managed Pressure Drilling

3.4 Market Distributors of Managed Pressure Drilling

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Managed Pressure Drilling Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market, by Type

4.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Value and Growth Rate of Constant Bottom Hole Pressure

4.3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Value and Growth Rate of Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)

4.3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Value and Growth Rate of Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

4.3.4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Value and Growth Rate of Return Flow Control Drilling

4.4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Managed Pressure Drilling Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Consumption and Growth Rate of Onshore (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Consumption and Growth Rate of Offshore (2015-2020)

6 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Managed Pressure Drilling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Managed Pressure Drilling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Managed Pressure Drilling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Managed Pressure Drilling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Managed Pressure Drilling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Managed Pressure Drilling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Managed Pressure Drilling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105