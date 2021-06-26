White Box Server Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the White Box Server industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The White Box Server market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global White Box Server market covered in Chapter 12:

Super Micro Computer

ZT Systems

Wistron

Inventec

Quanta

MiTAC

Compal Electronics

Celestica

Hon Hai

Pegatron

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the White Box Server market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the White Box Server market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Data Center

Enterprise Customers

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 White Box Server Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of White Box Server

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the White Box Server industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global White Box Server Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global White Box Server Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global White Box Server Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global White Box Server Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on White Box Server Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of White Box Server Analysis

3.2 Major Players of White Box Server

3.3 White Box Server Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of White Box Server

3.3.3 Labor Cost of White Box Server

3.4 Market Distributors of White Box Server

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of White Box Server Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global White Box Server Market, by Type

4.1 Global White Box Server Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global White Box Server Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global White Box Server Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global White Box Server Value and Growth Rate of Rack-mount Server

4.3.2 Global White Box Server Value and Growth Rate of Blade Server

4.3.3 Global White Box Server Value and Growth Rate of Whole Cabinet Server

4.4 Global White Box Server Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 White Box Server Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global White Box Server Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global White Box Server Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global White Box Server Consumption and Growth Rate of Data Center (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global White Box Server Consumption and Growth Rate of Enterprise Customers (2015-2020)

6 Global White Box Server Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global White Box Server Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global White Box Server Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global White Box Server Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America White Box Server Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America White Box Server Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America White Box Server Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America White Box Server Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe White Box Server Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe White Box Server Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe White Box Server Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe White Box Server Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific White Box Server Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific White Box Server Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific White Box Server Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific White Box Server Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa White Box Server Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa White Box Server Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa White Box Server Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa White Box Server Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America White Box Server Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America White Box Server Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America White Box Server Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America White Box Server Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile White Box Server Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Super Micro Computer

12.1.1 Super Micro Computer Basic Information

12.1.2 White Box Server Product Introduction

12.1.3 Super Micro Computer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 ZT Systems

12.2.1 ZT Systems Basic Information

12.2.2 White Box Server Product Introduction

12.2.3 ZT Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Wistron

12.3.1 Wistron Basic Information

12.3.2 White Box Server Product Introduction

12.3.3 Wistron Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Inventec

12.4.1 Inventec Basic Information

12.4.2 White Box Server Product Introduction

12.4.3 Inventec Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Quanta

12.5.1 Quanta Basic Information

12.5.2 White Box Server Product Introduction

12.5.3 Quanta Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 MiTAC

12.6.1 MiTAC Basic Information

12.6.2 White Box Server Product Introduction

12.6.3 MiTAC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Compal Electronics

12.7.1 Compal Electronics Basic Information

12.7.2 White Box Server Product Introduction

12.7.3 Compal Electronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Celestica

12.8.1 Celestica Basic Information

12.8.2 White Box Server Product Introduction

12.8.3 Celestica Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

….continued

