Oil and Gas Storage Service Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Oil and Gas Storage Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Oil and Gas Storage Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Oil and Gas Storage Service market covered in Chapter 12:

Royal Vopak

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Oiltanking GmbH

Vitol

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Oil and Gas Storage Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Storage Service

Ancillary Service

Other Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Oil and Gas Storage Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Power Plants

Oil Factory

Chemical Plant

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Oil and Gas Storage Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Oil and Gas Storage Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Oil and Gas Storage Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil and Gas Storage Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Oil and Gas Storage Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Oil and Gas Storage Service

3.3 Oil and Gas Storage Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oil and Gas Storage Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Oil and Gas Storage Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Oil and Gas Storage Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Oil and Gas Storage Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Value and Growth Rate of Storage Service

4.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Value and Growth Rate of Ancillary Service

4.3.3 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Value and Growth Rate of Other Service

4.4 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Oil and Gas Storage Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Power Plants (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil Factory (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical Plant (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Oil and Gas Storage Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Oil and Gas Storage Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Storage Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Storage Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Oil and Gas Storage Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Oil and Gas Storage Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Royal Vopak

12.1.1 Royal Vopak Basic Information

12.1.2 Oil and Gas Storage Service Product Introduction

12.1.3 Royal Vopak Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

12.2.1 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Basic Information

12.2.2 Oil and Gas Storage Service Product Introduction

12.2.3 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Buckeye Partners, L.P.

….continued

